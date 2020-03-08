Coronavirus Scare in Leh and Ladakh: Holidays Declared in All Schools After Two People Test Positive for COVID-19

Students (Photo Credits: IANS)

Ladakh, March 8: After two persons tested positive for Coronavirus in the newly-created Union Territory, all schools within Leh district will remain closed till March 31 as a precautionary measure, health officials informed. Similarly in Jammu and Kashmir, the holiday has been declared in all primary schools in four districts of Kashmir valley and two districts of Jammu region after test reports of two suspected patients indicated “high viral load” cases. Coronavirus Scare in Jammu And Kashmir: Holidays Declared in All Primary Schools in Six Districts.

"In view of Coronavirus, all schools within Leh district will remain closed till 31st March, as a precautionary measure," District Magistrate, Leh-Ladakh said. According to reports, biometric attendance is also suspended in view of COVID-19 outbreak. Coronavirus Scare: Beating Retreat Ceremony at Attari-Wagah Border in Punjab Suspended Till Further Orders to Contain Spread.

ANI Tweet:

District Magistrate, Leh-Ladakh: In view of #Coronavirus, all schools within Leh district will remain closed till 31st March, as precautionary measure. — ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2020

Two people have been quarantined in Leh after they tested positive for the deadly virus. The two men recently returned from Iran on different dates. According to officials, the patients returned on February 22 and 26 from Tehran after the pilgrimage and proceeded to Leh.

Upon showing Coronavirus symptoms, they were taken for tests which confirmed the infection. Treatment as per World Health Organisation (WHO) protocol has been initiated. The authorities have details of 257 passengers on two flights from Delhi to Leh and asked them to report if they suffer from any corona symptoms.