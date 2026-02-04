As the Islamic calendar approaches the holy month of Ramadan 2026, millions of Muslims in Saudi Arabia and around the world are looking to the skies for the arrival of the crescent moon. Muslims in Saudi Arabia will gather for the Ramadan moon sighting on February 17. Depending on the moon sighting, Ramadan or Ramzan shall begin either from February 18 or 19. Accordingly, the first Roza (fast) will be observed.

The Islamic calendar is a lunar-based system, meaning the transition between months is determined by the orbit of the moon rather than the sun. A new month officially begins only after the physical sighting of the waxen crescent moon (Hilal or Chand) by designated observers or the general public following sunset.

Because a lunar cycle lasts approximately 29.5 days, each month in the Hijri calendar is either 29 or 30 days long. If the moon is not visible on the 29th day due to cloud cover or astronomical position, the current month is automatically extended to 30 days, and the new month begins the following evening.

Ramadan 2026 Date in Saudi Arabia

In Saudi Arabia, Sha’ban, the month before Ramadan, commenced from January 20. Therefore, Muslims in general and moon sighting committees will gather on the evening of Tuesday, February 17, 2026 (the 29th of Sha’ban). If the crescent is spotted that evening, Ramadan 2026 (Ramadan 1447) will officially begin the following day. If the moon is not visible due to weather or astronomical positioning, Sha’ban will complete 30 days, and fasting will begin on Thursday, February 19.

Saudi Government Guidelines and Preparations for Ramadan

In anticipation of the holy month, the Ministry of Islamic Affairs has already issued a series of directives for mosques across the Kingdom. These guidelines emphasize the following:

Imams are instructed to adhere strictly to the Umm Al-Qura calendar for prayer timings, specifically ensuring the Isha and Fajr intervals are maintained at 15 minutes to accommodate worshippers. Media and Privacy: There is a continued ban on the live broadcasting of prayers from within mosques via cameras or social media platforms.

There is a continued ban on the live broadcasting of prayers from within mosques via cameras or social media platforms. Charity and Iftar: Official "Iftar" programs must be held in designated areas under mosque supervision, and the collection of unauthorized cash donations is strictly prohibited.

Seasonal Shift

For the first time in several decades, Ramadan is continuing its cycle back into the winter months. This shift results in shorter fasting hours and milder temperatures for those observing in the Middle East compared to the intense summer heat of the previous decade.

The official confirmation of the start of Ramadan will be broadcast across Saudi national television and through the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) immediately following the Supreme Court’s session on Tuesday evening.

