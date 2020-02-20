Coronavirus in Kerala: All Three Patients, Who Were Quarantined for Testing Positive of COVID-19, Discharged From Hospital

Coronavirus. (Photo Credits: IANS)

Kochi, February 20: All the three patients in Kerala, who had tested positive for Coronavirus (COVID-19) have been discharged now from the hospital. According to details by Dr Amar Fettile, the state nodal officer of public health emergency in the southern state, the first patient of novel Coronavirus has been discharged. Fettile informed that the patient has to undergo 14 more days of home isolation. The three patients - a female and two males who had tested coronavirus positive were studying in Wuhan.

On February 13, a male patient in Kerala, who was the second person who had showed up positive in the test, was discharged. The man, who had arrived from Wuhan and later tested positive for coronavirus, was discharged after two tests tested negative, Kerala Health Minister K.K. Shailaja's office had informed. He was quarantined at the Alappuzha Medical College in Kerala. Coronavirus Impact in India: Disruption of Supply Chain Due to COVID-19 to Be Considered as a Case of Natural Calamity: Finance Ministry.

Here's the tweet:

#Kerala Dr Amar Fettile, state nodal officer of public health emergency: 1st patient of novel Coronavirus has been discharged. The patient has to undergo 14 more days of home isolation. All three persons who tested positive for Coronavirus have been discharged now. — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2020

The death toll due to the deadly coronavirus has increased to 2,118. According to health authorities in China, a total of 74,576 confirmed cases have been reported. Among the deaths, 108 were in Hubei province and one each in Hebei, Shanghai, Fujian, Shandong, Yunnan and Shaanxi. The National Health Commission said that it had received reports of 394 new confirmed cases and 114 deaths on Wednesday.