Coronavirus Outbreak in India: 15 Laboratories Started for COVID-19 Tests, Says Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan in Lok Sabha

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan. (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, March 12: As the number of people infected with coronavirus climbed up to 73 in India with Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh reporting a witnessing a surge in cases, Union Health Minister on Thursday said in Lok Sabha that 15 laboratories have been set up to test for the virus.

"National Institute of Virology in Pune is our central reference lab. After this we started with 15 labs because this is not a routine test, it can't be tested in every laboratory," the Minister said. "Even now, despite this being such a big task, activities are being coordinated at 51 laboratories across the country and collection centres at 56 locations," he added. COVID-19 Update: China Says Peak of Current Outbreak of Coronavirus Disease in the Country Is Now Over.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases across India, including foreign nationals, has gone up to 73. Out of these 73 people, 56 are Indian citizens. With 17 coronavirus positive cases, the maximum number of cases in the country has been reported from Kerala.

Maharashtra reported 11 cases while in Uttar Pradesh there were 10 positive cases including a foreigner, according to latest data provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare The government has taken several steps to contain the virus, including suspension of all visas to India till April 15, after the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. Coronavirus Live Map: Track The Spread of COVID-19 Across The Globe.

People can avoid catching the virus by taking simple precautions such as washing hands with soap, using hand sanitisers, maintaining good respiratory hygiene and maintaining a distance of at least 3 feet from anyone who is coughing and sneezing.