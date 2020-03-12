COVID-19 Update: China Says Peak of Current Outbreak of Coronavirus Disease in the Country Is Now Over

Coronavirus Outbreak in US (Photo Credits: AFP)

Beijing, March 12: China on Thursday announced that the peak of the current outbreak of novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country is over, the spokesperson of the National Health Commission was quoted by Xinhua News. Amid the outbreak of the deadly virus, China witnessed as many as 3162 deaths due to the deadly virus till March 11, 2020. Over 110 countries and regions have reported 118,326 confirmed cases, including 37,371 cases outside China. On Monday, China reported just 40 new coronavirus cases, marking the lowest number of cases since the virus began to spread. The figure reflected a slowing of the disease in China.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday said that the COVID-19 outbreak can be characterized as a 'pandemic' as the virus has been spreading increasingly worldwide. According to the official numbers by the WHO, a total of 4292 deaths have been reported worldwide due to COVID-19 while the total number of confirmed cases across the globe stand at 1,18,326. Coronavirus Live Map: Track The Spread of COVID-19 Across The Globe.

Here's the tweet:

The peak of the current outbreak of novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in #China is over, reports China Xinhua News, quoting a spokesperson of the National Health Commission pic.twitter.com/wVPLdUVQ8n — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2020

In China, 3162 deaths have been reported till March 11 along with 80,955 confirmed cases. According to reports from 31 provinces (autonomous regions, municipalities) and the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps, there were 14,831 confirmed cases (4257 of which were severe cases), 62,793 cured cases and 3,169 dead cases.