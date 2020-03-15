Coronavirus Outbreak in India: Total Number of Positive COVID-19 Cases Reach 107, Informs Union Health Ministry

Coronavirus Outbreak (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, March 15: The Union Ministry of Family and Health Welfare on Sunday confirmed that the total number of coronavirus cases across India is 107 till -- including foreign nationals -- as on 15th March at 12 pm. Out of these, 17 are foreign nationals who had travelled to the country, and 2 casualties have also been reported. Earlier, the government had said that total toll of positive COVID-19 cases in the country reached 93.

Informing about the latest update, as reported by news agency ANI, the Union Ministry of Family and Health Welfare said, "Total number of confirmed COVIDー19 cases across India is 107 (including foreign nationals as on 15th March at 12 PM)." Meanwhile Union MoS Ashwini Choubey said that the government had issued an advisory advisory asking civil hospitals and medical colleges to set up isolation wards. Coronavirus Outbreak: Andhra Pradesh Election Commission Postpones Local Body Polls, Health Ministry Issues Advisory to Hospitals to Set up Isolation Wards; All Updates Here.

Here's the ANI tweet:

Ministry of Family and Health Welfare: Total number of confirmed #COVIDー19 cases across India is 107 (including foreign nationals as on 15th March at 12 PM) #Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/O9OupPUUjJ — ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2020

Earlier, 218 Indians who landed from Milan, Italy at Delhi airport on Sunday, were shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police's Chhawla camp. Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan had said that all the 211 students will be quarantined for 14 days. He also assured that Union government is committed to reaching out to Indians in distress, wherever they are.

Meanwhile, Indian Army had set up Wellness Centre in Jaisalmer help Indian citizens undertake mandatory quarantine period under the supervision of skilled medical authorities. This would be used for 236 Indian nationals who were evacuated from Iran on March 15 2020.

As the number of coronavirus cases continues to rise, the Ministry of Home Affairs announced a temporary closure of the Kartarpur corridor. The travel and registration for Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan are temporarily suspended from 12 am March 16, 2020, till further orders.