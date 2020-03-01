Coronavirus Outbreak: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Writes to S Jaishanker to Evacuate Over 100 Fishermen from Iran

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo Credits: IANS)

Thiruvanthapuram, March 1: Amid coronavirus outbreak in Iran, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday asked the Centre to evacuate over 100 fishermen trapped in the country. In a letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Pinarayi Vijayan said that around 60 fishermen were from Kerala. The Kerala CM wrote, “It has been stated by the person trapped in Azalur that more than a hundred persons are there out of which around 60 are reported to be from Kerala.” Coronavirus Outbreak: Iran Dismisses ‘Rumours’ as Death Toll Jumps to 43.

He added, “As per the prevailing situation, it is learnt that they are unable to return to India on account of the COVID-19 spread. It is this circumstance, I request you to direct the Embassy officials to take necessary steps & arrange for the safe return of these persons.” Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Sunday also urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to take urgent action over the issue of Kerala fishermen stranded in Iran. Suspected Case of Coronavirus From Ajmer Admitted in Jawaharlal Nehru Hospital.

Pinarayi Vijayan's Tweet:

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan writes to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar over 'more than 100 fishermen trapped in Azalur, Iran due to #COVID19'. Letter reads,"I request you to direct the Embassy officials to take necessary steps & arrange for the safe return of these persons". pic.twitter.com/AA70exbW7A — ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2020

On Saturday, Iran dismissed media reports that over 200 people lost their lives due to coronavirus. The country’s health ministry reported nine new deaths form COVID-19. With this, the death toll rose to 43 with a 53 percent jump in infections over the previous 24 hours. A total of 593 positive cases of the COVID-19 were also reported.

Iran's coronavirus death toll is the highest for any country other than China -- where COVID-19 first emerged. Over 2,500 people died in China, while nearly 77,000 people are currently affected by the deadly virus.