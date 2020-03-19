Coronavirus Outbreak: Kolkata Airport Administration Sends 2 Immigration Officials to 12-Day Home Quarantine After First COVID-19 Case Confirmed in West Bengal

Coronavirus in India. (Photo Credit: PTI)

Kolkata, March 19: The Kolkata Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport adminstration on Thursday sent two immigration officers to 12 days home quarantine after they were found at the counter during the clearance of 18-yr-old youth who has been tested positive for COVID-19.

According to reports, the quoted by the news agency ANI, the Kolkata airport autority took the decision after first coronavirus case was confirmed from West Bengal. Informing about the COVID-19 patient, the state health department had said that the patient recently returned from England, following which he was admitted to Beleghata ID Hospital. Coronavirus Outbreak in India: COVID-19 Cases Rise to 169, PM Narendra Modi to Address Nation at 8 PM.

Adding more, the health official said that the parents and the two drivers of the first confirmed coronavirus patient in West Bengal on Wednesday tested negative for the disease. Their samples were sent to the National Institute of Cholera and Enteric Diseases (NICED) here on Tuesday night. However, they would be kept at the isolation centre in North East Kolkata's Rajarhat for 14 days and tested again.

It is to be known that the number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 169 on Thursday, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Of the 169 coronavirus cases, 151 are active, while 14 patients have been discharged, showed data available till 9 am on Thursday. One patient migrated. Three people have died so far in India due to coronavirus - one each from Delhi, Maharashtra and Karnataka.