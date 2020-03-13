Coronavirus in India: Total Number of COVID-19 Positive Cases Reaches 81, Check State/UT Wise List of Confirmed Cases

Medical staff at a hospital isolation ward | (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, March 13: The total number of Coronavirus positive cases in India reached 81, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday. The number released bu Healy Ministry also include foreign nationals. According to Health Ministry official Lav Agarwal, said that out of 81 confirmed cases, 64 are Indians, 16 Italians and 1 Canadian national. Coronavirus Outbreak in India: Government Releases COVID-19 Helpline Numbers For States and Union Territories.

COVID-19 has reached 10 states and three union territories so far. Kerala is the worst-affected state with 19 cases (including three recovered). Haryana has reported 14 cases- all foreign nationals. Next to the list is Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Delhi. How to Practise Home Quarantine Amid COVID-19 Outbreak? Indian Health Ministry Issues Relevant Tips Which One Should Follow to Avoid Spread of Coronavirus.

State/UT Wise List of COVID Confirmed Cases

S. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases (Indian National) Total Confirmed cases ( Foreign National ) Cured Death 1 Delhi 6 0 0 0 2 Haryana 0 14 0 0 3 Kerala 19 0 3 0 4 Rajasthan 1 2 0 0 5 Telengana 1 0 0 0 6 Uttar Pradesh 10 1 0 0 7 Union Territory of Ladakh 3 0 0 0 8 Tamil Nadu 1 0 0 0 9 Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir 1 0 0 0 10 Punjab 1 0 0 0 11 Karnataka 6 0 0 1 12 Maharashtra 14 0 0 0 13 Andhra Pradesh 1 0 0 0

Agarwal said that contact tracing of confirmed cases is being actively pursued. "So far, this has led to the identification of more than 4000 contacts who have been put under surveillance," he informed.