Out of the 113 passengers who were brought back from Malaysia on board Air Asia flight to Chennai last night, 9 symptomatic passengers were referred to hospital, while the remaining 104 were taken to Air Force quarantine facility in Tambaram yesterday.
255 persons were arrested till midnight yesterday for violating Restriction Order and prosecuted under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code says Kolkata Police
Total number of active #COVID19 cases so far in the country is 446, as on 24th March. 37 cured/discharged/migrated cases & 9 deaths: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
West Bengal government has imposed lockdown in the state including rural and urban areas to control the spread of COVID19.
District Collector of Ernakulam S Suhas has issued prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPc for the district, to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
A group of Kashmiri students held protest at Bengaluru Airport y'day after suspension of operations of domestic airlines. A student says, "We've booked tickets to Kashmir for flights scheduled on 27 & 28 March; now this order has been issued.What will we do now?"
Shops selling essential commodities in West Bengal remain open, amid lockdown imposed by the state government to control the spread of Coronavirus.
People come out for morning walk in Nagpur, even after Maharashtra government has announced a statewide curfew, in wake of coronavirus pandemic.
People in Gujarat restrict their movement on roads as the entire state is under lockdown till 31st March; visuals from Ahmedabad. State borders have also been sealed.
Delhi Police clears the protest site in Shaheen Bagh area, amid complete lockdown in the national capital, in wake of coronavirus.
New Delhi, March 24: With the total toll of coronavirus infected people in India reached 471 till Monday, and confirmed reports of nine people being killed, the Union government has stepped up to combat the infectious COVID-19 virus and imposed a country-wide lockdown. A total of 30 states and union territories were put under lockdown till at least March 31.
On Monday India recorded 75 new cases of coronavirus. Following this, as a precautionary measure lockdown was imposed in 548 disctricts of the country, while few states -- like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha -- complete lockdown is yet to be imposed. The three states have exempted certain areas from the restrictions. Among the union territories, Lakshadweep Islands has put certain restrictions. Coronavirus Infects 471 in India, Claims 9 Lives So Far; 30 States/UTs Put Under Lockdown to Contain COVID-19 Spread.
Considering the case of Northeast, where no coronavirus case has been confirmed, they are yet to decide on imposing a lockdown. However, all states falling in the region have decided to restrict public movement, while sealing their borders to bar the entry of outsiders.
Meanwhile, curfew was imposed in top urban cities of India, including national capital Delhi and Maharashtra capital Mumbai -- considered as financial and commercial hub of India. Section 144 of the CrPC has been imposed to prevent the gathering of four or more individuals.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi issues a renewed appeal to the people on Monday, asking them to remain indoors to contain the transmission of virus. The residents must step out of their houses only if necessitated. Amid the efforts of India to contain the virus spread, the nation received a special mention in the press briefing of World Health Organisation (WHO). The global health body said the future of coronavirus pandemic depends on how India handles the crisis.