Coronavirus Infects 471 in India, Claims 9 Lives So Far; 30 States/UTs Put Under Lockdown to Contain COVID-19 Spread

Doctors at a medical facility in Jammu | (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, March 23: India recorded 75 new cases of coronavirus on Monday, taking the overall toll of COVID-19 patients in the nation to 471. The fatality toll also jumped to 9 as two infected persons - each in West Bengal's Kolkata and Himachal Pradesh's Kangra - succumbed to death. In bid to control the spread of virus, a total of 30 states and union territories were put under lockdown till at least March 31. Catch all the live updates on coronavirus outbreak in India and other parts of the world.

The cumulative area put under prohibitory measures include 548 out of the 720 districts of India. The provinces where statewide lockdown has not been imposed include Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha. The three states have exempted certain areas from the restrictions. Among the union territories, Lakshadweep Islands has put certain restrictions. Reliance Industries Sets Up India's 1st COVID-19 Dedicated Facility at Mumbai's Seven Hills Hospital in Collaboration With BMC.

The Northeast, where no coronavirus case has been confirmed, yet has also decided to impose a lockdown. All states falling in the region have decided to restrict public movement, while sealing their borders to bar the entry of outsiders.

List of States/UTs With Lockdown in All Districts

Curfews would be imposed in top urban cities of India, including national capital Delhi and Maharashtra capital Mumbai -- considered as financial and commercial hub of India. Section 144 of the CrPC has been imposed to prevent the gathering of four or more individuals.

"Today I am compelled to announce a statewide curfew. People were not listening and we are compelled. All district borders sealed, no inter-district transportation allowed as Maharashtra government announces a statewide curfew. All essential services to function and their transportation also allowed but with restrictions," Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said.

Among all Indian states, Maharashtra is the worst affected with 97 cases, followed by Kerala with 95. In the capital Delhi, 30 cases have been confirmed so far, along with one fatality. Prime Minister Narendra Modi issues a renewed appeal to the people on Monday, asking them to remain indoors to contain the transmission of virus. The residents must step out of their houses only if necessitated.

Amid the efforts of India to contain the virus spread, the nation received a special mention in the press briefing of World Health Organisation (WHO). The global health body said the future of coronavirus pandemic depends on how India handles the crisis. "India eliminated Smallpox and Polio and gave a gift to the world. India has tremendous capacities. India should lead the way and show the world again," WHO said in its press briefing.