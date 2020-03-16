Coronavirus Outbreak: Quarantined Elderely Couple Praises BMC for 5-Star Treatment, Thanks Mumbai's SevenHill Hospital Staff For Their Friendly Gesture

Coronavirus scanning at Mumbai airport. (Photo Credit: PTI)

Mumbai, March 16: Amid the fear gripping the people over coronavirus outbreak, a recently quarantined elderly couple has praised Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation for five star treatment and shared their entire experience of how they were taken care by during the 14-day quarantine period by Mumbai's SevenHill Hospital staff. Following this, BMC shared the couple's experience on their social handle under the title -- 'Smiles In The Time Of Corona'.

Naming the elderly couple as Mr MJ and his wife Mrs SMJ, the BMC informed the they recently returned from Spain and were directly taken to the Mumbai's SevenHill Hospital for 14-day quarantine process. BMC in their tweet wrote, "Smile is one of those contagious things that none should fear about! Here’s a true story shared by one our guests Mr MJ (along with Mrs SMJ) that brought a big smile to all our faces. (SIC)." Coronavirus Outbreak: BMC Issues Warning Against 'Fake Messages' on COVID-19, Hints Stern Action Against Guilty

Here's the tweet:

Smile is one of those contagious things that none should fear about! Here’s a true story shared by one our guests Mr MJ (along with Mrs SMJ) that brought a big smile to all our faces. 🤗#SmilesInTheTimeOfCorona #BlessedToServe#AnythingForMumbai#NaToCorona https://t.co/8ZFDevldUv pic.twitter.com/V2lqAVkU3C — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) March 16, 2020

It is to be known that the couplew were the first international travelers to be quarantined in the facility. Elaborating their story, the couple mentioned how they were escorted carefully by the BMC staff to the hospital and informed about the seriousness of coronavirus. The couple claimed that every bit of information about COVID-19 was mentioned in the quarantine facility.

Earlier, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Saturday asked people to refrain from circulating unverified and defaming messages. It also warned that stern action will be taken against all those found guilty of spreading malicious rumours. Menawhile, Maharshtra has become the worst affected state in India as the number of infected people rose to 38. While in India, 116 positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed, with two deaths reported as of yet.