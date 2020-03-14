Coronavirus Outbreak: BMC Issues Warning Against 'Fake Messages' on COVID-19, Hints Stern Action Against Guilty

Fake message on circulated in social media, later clarified by BMC. (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Mumbai, March 14: With the number of postive cases of coronavirus reaching 21 in Maharashtra and two confirmed cases reported from Mumbai alone, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Saturday asked people to refrain from circulating unverified and defaming messages. It also warned that stern action will be taken against all those found guilty of spreading malicious rumours.

Warning the Mumbaikars to refrain from circulating unverified and defaming messages, BMC wrote on Twitter, "In times like these, rumours only make the problem seem bigger. Refrain from circulating unverified and defaming messages. Stern action will be taken against those found guilty of spreading malicious rumours." Coronavirus Outbreak in Maharashtra: Five Suspected COVID-19 Patients Escape From Isolation Wards of Mayo Hospital in Nagpur.

Here's the tweet:

In times like these, rumours only make the problem seem bigger. Refrain from circulating unverified and defaming messages. Stern action will be taken against those found guilty of spreading malicious rumours.#StopCoronaRumours#NaToCorona https://t.co/EB99Hpuwws pic.twitter.com/fP20bsveBN — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) March 14, 2020

The BMC issued the warning after a fake rumour went on social media wher e someone claimed that a person ahd been admitted in Hindhuja Hospital. While BMC stated that the person is healthy and is in Unted States of America.

Earlier in the day, Yavatmal Collector MD Singh said that two persons have been tested positive for Coronavirus in Yavatmal, both have travel history to Dubai. Also, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) called off its Gudi Padwa celebration rally for this year, amid Coronavirus spread.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said that all theatres, gyms, swimming pools etc in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Nagpur, Pimpri Chinchwad will be closed till March 30 to help contain the spread of coronavirus. The central government has also taken several steps to contain the virus, including suspension of all visas to India till April 15.

India has reported two deaths and 84 confirmed cases of the deadly coronavirus.The World Health Organisation (WHO) had declared the coronavirus outbreak a 'pandemic' and has expressed deep concern.