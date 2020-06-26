New Delhi, June 26: India recorded 407 deaths and the highest single-day spike of 17,296 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of coronavirus cases in the country has increased to 4,90,401, including 1,89,463 active cases. A total of 2,85,637 people have cured, discharged and migrated. The death toll has also jumped to 15,301 in the country so far.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the total number of COVID-19 samples tested on June 25 is 2,15,446. The total number of samples until now is 77,76,228. Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state in the coronavirus pandemic with a total of 1,47,741 cases. 6,931 people have so far died in the state. The total number of cases in Mumbai crossed the 70,000 mark on Thursday. Maharashtra Reports Highest Single-Day Spike of 4,841 Coronavirus Cases, COVID-19 Toll Nears 1.5 Lakh-Mark.

Below is the state-wise tally of the coronavirus numbers in India:

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Confirmed cases* 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 16 43 0 59 2 Andhra Pradesh 5760 4988 136 10884 3 Arunachal Pradesh 121 38 1 160 4 Assam 2279 4033 9 6321 5 Bihar 1975 6441 57 8473 6 Chandigarh 88 329 6 423 7 Chhattisgarh 685 1755 12 2452 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 123 32 0 155 9 Delhi 26586 44765 2429 73780 10 Goa 658 335 2 995 11 Gujarat 6269 21498 1753 29520 12 Haryana 4885 7380 198 12463 13 Himachal Pradesh 353 477 9 839 14 Jammu and Kashmir 2492 3967 90 6549 15 Jharkhand 645 1605 12 2262 16 Karnataka 3720 6670 170 10560 17 Kerala 1761 1943 22 3726 18 Ladakh 582 358 1 941 19 Madhya Pradesh 2435 9619 542 12596 20 Maharashtra 63357 77453 6931 147741 21 Manipur 702 354 0 1056 22 Meghalaya 3 42 1 46 23 Mizoram 115 30 0 145 24 Nagaland 195 160 0 355 25 Odisha 1654 4291 17 5962 26 Puducherry 306 187 9 502 27 Punjab 1457 3192 120 4769 28 Rajasthan 3077 12840 379 16296 29 Sikkim 46 39 0 85 30 Tamil Nadu 30067 39999 911 70977 31 Telangana 6446 4688 230 11364 32 Tripura 270 1019 1 1290 33 Uttarakhand 897 1758 36 2691 34 Uttar Pradesh 6463 13119 611 20193 35 West Bengal 4852 10190 606 15648 Cases being reassigned to states 8123 8123 Total# 189463 285637 15301 490401

Delhi is in second place with 73780 cases and 2,429 people have died till now. Tamil Nadu is the third worst-hit state in the country with a total of 70977 cases. According to the Worldometer statistics, the total number of COVID-19 cases across the globe has touched 9,712,030. The death toll has increased to 491,797. India is in fourth place across all the countries in terms of the nations that have been badly hit by the coronavirus pandemic. US topped the chart with a total of 2,504,588 cases.

