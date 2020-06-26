New Delhi, June 26: India recorded 407 deaths and the highest single-day spike of 17,296 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of coronavirus cases in the country has increased to 4,90,401, including 1,89,463 active cases. A total of 2,85,637 people have cured, discharged and migrated. The death toll has also jumped to 15,301 in the country so far.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the total number of COVID-19 samples tested on June 25 is 2,15,446. The total number of samples until now is 77,76,228. Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state in the coronavirus pandemic with a total of 1,47,741 cases. 6,931 people have so far died in the state. The total number of cases in Mumbai crossed the 70,000 mark on Thursday. Maharashtra Reports Highest Single-Day Spike of 4,841 Coronavirus Cases, COVID-19 Toll Nears 1.5 Lakh-Mark.
India Reports 407 Deaths & 17,296 New COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours:
Below is the state-wise tally of the coronavirus numbers in India:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total Confirmed cases*
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|16
|43
|0
|59
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|5760
|4988
|136
|10884
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|121
|38
|1
|160
|4
|Assam
|2279
|4033
|9
|6321
|5
|Bihar
|1975
|6441
|57
|8473
|6
|Chandigarh
|88
|329
|6
|423
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|685
|1755
|12
|2452
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|123
|32
|0
|155
|9
|Delhi
|26586
|44765
|2429
|73780
|10
|Goa
|658
|335
|2
|995
|11
|Gujarat
|6269
|21498
|1753
|29520
|12
|Haryana
|4885
|7380
|198
|12463
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|353
|477
|9
|839
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|2492
|3967
|90
|6549
|15
|Jharkhand
|645
|1605
|12
|2262
|16
|Karnataka
|3720
|6670
|170
|10560
|17
|Kerala
|1761
|1943
|22
|3726
|18
|Ladakh
|582
|358
|1
|941
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|2435
|9619
|542
|12596
|20
|Maharashtra
|63357
|77453
|6931
|147741
|21
|Manipur
|702
|354
|0
|1056
|22
|Meghalaya
|3
|42
|1
|46
|23
|Mizoram
|115
|30
|0
|145
|24
|Nagaland
|195
|160
|0
|355
|25
|Odisha
|1654
|4291
|17
|5962
|26
|Puducherry
|306
|187
|9
|502
|27
|Punjab
|1457
|3192
|120
|4769
|28
|Rajasthan
|3077
|12840
|379
|16296
|29
|Sikkim
|46
|39
|0
|85
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|30067
|39999
|911
|70977
|31
|Telangana
|6446
|4688
|230
|11364
|32
|Tripura
|270
|1019
|1
|1290
|33
|Uttarakhand
|897
|1758
|36
|2691
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|6463
|13119
|611
|20193
|35
|West Bengal
|4852
|10190
|606
|15648
|Cases being reassigned to states
|8123
|8123
|Total#
|189463
|285637
|15301
|490401
Delhi is in second place with 73780 cases and 2,429 people have died till now. Tamil Nadu is the third worst-hit state in the country with a total of 70977 cases. According to the Worldometer statistics, the total number of COVID-19 cases across the globe has touched 9,712,030. The death toll has increased to 491,797. India is in fourth place across all the countries in terms of the nations that have been badly hit by the coronavirus pandemic. US topped the chart with a total of 2,504,588 cases.
