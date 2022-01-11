New Delhi, January 11: Delhi is witnessing a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases in the past few days. The Arvind Kejriwal government imposed strict coronavirus restrictions in the national capital territory. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has directed all private offices, barring those under exempted categories in the national capital, to send their employees to work from home. COVID-19 in Delhi: Shops Selling Non-Essential Goods to Open on Odd-Even Basis Between 10 AM And 8 PM.

Till now, offices in Delhi were asked to function with half their employees in the office and the rest at home. Notably, National Capital Regions, including Gurugram, Faridabad, Noida and Ghaziabad, also witnessed a drastic increase in coronavirus infections. The respective authorities imposed strict COVID-29 restrictions in the cities. Working From Home Permanently? Govt May Soon Allow Companies to Tweak Salary Structure As Per WFH Needs.

COVID-19 Guidelines In Delhi:

The DDMA has directed all private offices, except those under exempted categories, to send their employees to work from home.

Schools to remain closed in the national capital till further order.

The use of masks and sanitisers has been made mandatory.

Dining at restaurants has been banned in Delhi. Only takeaways are allowed.

Spas and gyms can operate upto 50 percent capacity.

Night Curfew from 10 pm to 5 am.

COVID-19 Guidelines in Faridabad And Gurugram:

Malls and markets are allowed to open till 6 pm.

Cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes to remain closed.

All sports complexes, swimming pools and stadium to remain closed except those involved in the training of sportsperson.

All entertainment parks to remain shut.

Night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am.

COVID-19 Restrictions In Noida Ghaziabad:

Weekend curfew was imposed in the national capital from 10 pm on Friday till 5 am on Monday.

All government and private schools up to class 10 to remain closed till January 14.

Not more than 100 people are allowed at events, including weddings if they are taking place in a closed hall and 50 percent capacity of the ground if they are taking place in open places.

Public places like gyms, spas, cinema halls, banquet halls to operate at only half the capacity.

Night curfew from 10 pm to 6 am.

Notably, Delhi reported a 25 percent surge in COVID-19 cases after recording 19,166 fresh cases on Monday. The infection tally has climbed to 15,68,896. Meanwhile, the city has recorded 17 coronavirus deaths on the second consecutive day, pushing the death toll to 25,177.