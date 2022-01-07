With sharp rise in COVID-19 cases in Delhi the Delhi Government has allowed the shops in markets/complexes and malls dealing with non essential goods to open on odd-even basis between 10am to 8pm. Only one authorized weekly market per day zone shall be allowed, the government order further said.

All District Magistrates, Municipal Corporations, shall carry out the exercise of numbering of all shops under their jurisdiction within 24 hours and shall ensure that shops or establishments are open strictly as per odd-even system: Govt of NCT of Delhi — ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2022

