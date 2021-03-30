New Delhi, March 30: Addressing a press conference on the COVID-19 situation in the country on Tuesday, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that there are 807 cases UK coronavirus variant, 47 cases South African variants and 1 case of Brazilian variant of the virus have been found in India. He added that ten districts across the country have the most number of active COVID-19 cases . These are Pune, Mumbai, Nagpur, Thane, Nashik, Aurangabad, Bengaluru Urban, Nanded, Delhi and Ahmednagar. India Witnesses Decline of 12,000 in Daily COVID-19 Cases; Country Reports 56,211 New Coronavirus Cases in Past 24 Hours.

The weekly national average positivity rate for coronavirus is 5.65 per cent, he said. Maharashtra has a weekly average positivity rate for coronavirus of 23 per cent. Punjab has a weekly average of 8.82 per cent. Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh recorded a weekly average COVID-19 positivity rate of 8 per cent and 7.82 per cent respectively. Tamil Nadu reported a weekly average of 2.50 per cent. Delhi recorded a weekly average coronavirus positivity rate of 2.04 per cent. India Reports 56,211 New COVID-19 Cases, 271 Deaths in Past 24 Hours; Coronavirus Tally Jumps to 1,20,95,855.

Talking about the states that have been reporting surge in COVID-19 cases, the Union Health Secretary said, "We found that isolation isn't taking place in most states, people are being told to isolate at home. But it's to be monitored if they're actually doing it. If they can't, they must be quarantined institutionally. Delhi was able to bring numbers under control through it."

India on Monday witnessed a decline in coronavirus cases. The country witnessed 56,211 new COVID-19 cases and 271 deaths in the past 24 hours. India's coronavirus tally jumped to 1,20,95,855 on Tuesday. Till now, 1,62,114 people have succumbed to the deadly virus in India.

