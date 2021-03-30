India Reports 56,211 New COVID-19 Cases, 271 Deaths in Past 24 Hours:

India reports 56,211 new #COVID19 cases, 37,028 discharges, and 271 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry. Total cases: 1,20,95,855 Total recoveries: 1,13,93,021 Active cases:5,40,720 Death toll: 1,62,114 Total vaccination: 6,11,13,354 pic.twitter.com/Z8hFiTC4m4 — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2021

