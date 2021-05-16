Chandigarh, May 16: The Haryana government on Sunday extended COVID-119 lockdown in the state for one more week till May 24 to contain the rise in COVID-19. The announcement in this regard was made by state health minister Anil Vij. The Haryana minister said that stringent measures would be taken to implement the COVID-19 restrictions. The lockdown was imposed in Harayana for a week on May 3, which was extended for a week till May 10.

Vij, in a tweet, said, “Mahamari Alert / Surkshit Haryana extended from May 17 to May 24 Stringent measures will be taken to implement the Alert.” The movement of essential service providers will be allowed during the lockdown. The state government requested the people to stay indoors during the COVID-19 restrictions. Lockdown in Delhi Extended by Another Week Till May 24 to Prevent the Spread of COVID-19.

Tweet by Anil Vij:

Mahamari Alert / Surkshit Haryana extended from 17 May to 24 May Stringent measures will be taken to implement the Alert. — ANIL VIJ MINISTER HARYANA (@anilvijminister) May 16, 2021

Police personnel, people involved in emergencies and municipal service duties are allowed to move during the lockdown. Healthcare wore workers are also exempted from the restrictions. Notably, section 144 CrPC and early night curfew will remain in place. Not more than 11 people are allowed for weddings and funerals. Corona Curfew Extended in Uttar Pradesh Till May 24 To Curb Rise in COVID-19 Cases.

In the past few days, Haryana is witnessing a steady decline in COVID-19 cases. The state reported 44 coronavirus deaths and 9,676 fresh cases on Saturday. Till now, 6,85,312 people , have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the state. So far, 6,546 people have died from the infection in Haryana.

