New Delhi, May 16: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced extension of the ongoing lockdown by one more week in the national capital to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The lockdown imposed on April 19 has been extended for the fourth time till May 24 morning. It was scheduled to end at 5 am tomorrow. Lockdown in Delhi Extended by One More Week Till May 24 To Curb COVID-19 Spread, Says CM Arvind Kejriwal.

#WATCH | Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal says, "We are extending the lockdown for one more week. Instead of tomorrow, lockdown is extended till next Monday, 5 am in Delhi." pic.twitter.com/Z7cO361LlR — ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2021

The COVID-19 situation has been improving in Delhi with the number of cases and positivity rate going down steadily in the past few days.

The chief minister said the lockdown is being extended as the gains made so far in combating the coronavirus cannot be lost due to relaxations now.