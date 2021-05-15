Lucknow, May 15: The Uttar Pradesh government decided on Saturday to extend the partial coronavirus curfew till 7 am on May 24. A decision was taken at a virtual meeting of the cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. 2DG Medicine for Treating COVID-19 Patients to Be Launched Next Week, Says DRDO Officials.

Earlier, the government had decided to increase the duration of the curfew till 7 am on May 17. "The partial corona curfew has helped in controlling the COVID-19 spread in the state," Adityanath said. "Keeping this in mind, the duration is being increased." India Records Over 3.26 Lakh New COVID-19 Cases, 3,890 Deaths in Past 24 Hours.

In a statement, Adityanath said the state government was already providing free testing and treatment of COVID-19, as well as vaccination. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)