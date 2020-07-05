New Delhi, July 5: India on Sunday overtook Russia as the third-worst hit country by coronavirus. As per Worldometers, over 21,000 people have been tested positive for COVID-19 on July 5, taking the total number of positive patients to over 695,000. The death toll in India also inched closer to 20,000. Meanwhile, in Russia, 681,251 have contracted coronavirus so far, and more than 10,000 people have succumbed to the deadly virus. Coronavirus in India: Number of Recoveries Exceeds Active Cases by Close to 1.65 Lakh, Recovery Rate Improves to 60.77%, Says Health Ministry.

According to the COVID-19 tracker Worldometers, there are currently, 252,703 actives cases in India and over 423,000 people have recovered so far. There are 8,944 patients who are in critical condition. Deaths per million in the country also stands at 14. The coronavirus recovery rate in India also crossed 60 percent.

On Sunday, India reported the highest single-day spike of 24,850 coronavirus cases in the 24-hour time period. As per the Union health ministry, the number of COVID-19 patients jumped to 6,73,165. The death toll surged to 19,268, as 613 more people succumbed to the deadly virus over the past 24 hours. Of the total COVID-19 cases, 2,44,814 are active in India. Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state in the country due to coronavirus pandemic. The state has a total of 2,00,064 cases, including 8,671 deaths.

The United States of America is the worst pandemic hit country in the world, followed by Brazil. In the US, over 2.9 million people have contracted the deadly virus, while over 132,393 people have lost their lives due to coronavirus. In Brazil, more than 1.5 million people have been infected by the virus, and close to 65,000 people succumbed to the deadly disease. Globally, the COVID-19m death-toll crossed half a million mark.

