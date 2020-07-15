Mumbai, July 15: On Sunday, several media reports claimed that Russia’s Sechenov University has completed clinical trials of the novel coronavirus vaccine. Reports also suggested that Russia is the first country in the world to complete COVID-19 vaccine human trials. However, the details were misreported as Sechenov University has only completed the first phase of clinical trials. EU Adopts Regulation to Allow Quick Development of COVID-19 Vaccine.

"The first stage of research on the vaccine at Sechenov University kicked off on June 18 when a group of 18 volunteers were vaccinated. The second group of 20 volunteers were vaccinated on June 23," Telegraph Agency of the Soviet Union (TASS) reported.

According to the World Health Organisation, there are four phases of biomedical clinical trials. The first phase tests drugs on a smaller group to evaluate the same dosage range and identify side effects. The second phase studies treatment on larger group.

In the third phase, drugs are given to larger population before the treatment is approved. "Phase IV studies take place after country approval and there is a need for further testing in a wide population over a longer timeframe," WHO says.

Meanwhile, it should be noted that Russia is not the first country to conduct human trials. On March 16, Associated Press reported that Washington Health Research Institute in Seattle, US conducted the first human trials.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 15, 2020 10:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).