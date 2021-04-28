New Delhi, April 28: Everyone above 18 years is eligible to take COVID-19 vaccine in India from May 1. Those eligible for COVID-19 vaccination can register on CoWIN portal or via Aarogya Setu and UMANG apps. The registration starts at 4 pm today. Many states have announced that the vaccines will be free for those between the age 18 and 45 only. For those above 45, the central government's drive for free vaccinations will continue. People visiting private hospitals for vaccination need to pay Rs 250 for a single dose of the vaccine. However, at government-run facilities, vaccination will remain free. Here's a list of states offering free COVID-19 vaccination. COVID-19 Vaccine Registration for Those Above 18 Years of Age Starts at 4 PM Today; Know How to Register on CoWIN Portal or Via Aarogya Setu and UMANG Apps.

Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced that the AAP government will vaccinate everyone above 18 years of age free of cost.

Odisha: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced free vaccination against COVID-19 for all citizens of the state in the age group of 18 to 44 years. The Odisha government will spend Rs 2000 crore for this purpose, said the Chief Minister's Office.

Karnataka: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has announced free vaccination against COVID-19 for people of the state between 18-44 years of age.

Maharashtra: State Minister Nawab Malik has announced that the Uddhav Thackeray government will provide COVID-19 vaccine to all free of cost.

Kerala: The state government will provide the COVID-19 vaccine free of cost to all above 18 years of age, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

Bihar: The state government will provide the COVID-19 vaccine free of cost to all above 18 years of age, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has said.

Rajasthan: Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has announced free COVID-19 vaccination for everyone above 18 years of age in the state.

Jammu and Kashmir: The administration will provide COVID-19 vaccine free of cost to people in the 18-45 age group, the office of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has said.

Other states who have decided to provide free vaccines include Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Telangana, Sikkim, Assam, Goa and West Bengal. Co-WIN FAQs: Where to Register for COVID-19 Vaccination, Documents, Eligibility and Registration Charges; Here's All You Need to Know.

India rolled out nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16 with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated and vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started from February 2. The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for those over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions. The country opened vaccination for everyone above 45 years of age from April 1.

