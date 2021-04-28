New Delhi, April 28: Everyone above the age of 18 will be eligible to get a vaccine against coronavirus (COVID-19) from May 1. Those eligible for vaccination can register on CoWIN portal, Aarogya Setu app and UMANG app. The registration will start at 4 pm today. Notably, there is no registration charge. In addition, many states have announced free vaccination. If you are above 18, scroll down to everything about the registration process. Co-WIN FAQs: Where to Register for COVID-19 Vaccination, Documents, Eligibility and Registration Charges; Here's All You Need to Know.

One should know that there will be no walk-in allowed for beneficiaries in the third phase of the vaccination drive. It means all eligible persons must register for vaccination on CoWIN portal, Aarogya Setu app and UMANG app. "Only self registration and advance appointments for people between 18 to 45 years of age. No walk in allowed," government had said. COVID-19 Vaccine Registration for Those Above 18 Not Open Yet on CoWIN Portal and Aarogya Setu App, Citizens Complain on Twitter.

How to Register on Co-WIN Portal:

Go to CoWIN portal - www.cowin.gov.in

Login with your mobile number

Submit required details

Schedule appointments at the nearest vaccination centre

Get Vaccinated at the selected vaccination centre on the scheduled date and time

Citizens can register oneself and maximum three others for vaccination. They can also cancel or reschedule the appointment.

Procedure:

Once the registration is done, the beneficiary would receive an SMS on his/her registered mobile number. The 1st SMS that the person gets is generated on confirmation of registration. The 2nd SMS confirms the date, time and place of vaccination. The 3rd SMS is generated after the first dose. Following vaccination, all beneficiaries should wait in observation area for 30 mins.

How to Register Through Aarogya Setu App

Download and open the Aarogya Setu app

Click on the CoWIN tab present on the home screen

Click on 'Vaccination Registration' tab and enter your phone number

You will receive an OTP

Enter the OTP and verify your identity

On the 'Register for Vaccination' page, submit required details, including photo ID proof, name, gender, and year of birth

Click on 'Register'

Add your pin code and select the vaccination centre in your area

After choosing date and time for vaccination, click on 'Confirm'

How to Register Via UMANG App:

Download and open UMANG app

Login with your details

Click on 'Register or Login For Vaccination'

Enter your mobile number and click 'Submit'

You will receive an OTP on the mobile number, enter the OTP and click 'Verify OTP'

Select your Photo ID Proof, enter the Photo ID number, name and other details

You will get the popup 'Beneficiary Added Successfully'. Click 'Ok'

You will be redirected to a new page. Choose the number of beneficiaries and click on 'Schedule Appointment'

Enter pin code or district name to select the vaccination centre

Click on 'View time slots' on your preferred centre, select the preferred slot and click 'Confirm'

India launched the first phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16, giving shots to healthcare workers and frontline workers. The phase-II of the vaccination drive was initiated from March 1, focusing on people above 60 years of age and those above 45 years with comorbidities. The third phase began from April 1, 2021, for everyone above 45 years of age.

