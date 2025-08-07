Raksha Bandhan 2025 in the USA is on August 8. The vibrant colours, the sacred thread of Rakhi, the sweet aroma of freshly made laddoos – Raksha Bandhan is more than just a festival for Indians. For many Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) living abroad, festivals often bring nostalgia. But being far from home doesn’t mean Raksha Bandhan has to feel distant. Today, NRIs have found creative ways to keep traditions alive. Many hosts Raksha Bandhan celebration at home with a gathering of family members and friends, together celebrating the rich traditions the festival brings. To unleash the desi glamour, fashion is a significant part of the Rakhi celebration. In this article below, take style inspiration from Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor, Natasha Poonawalla and other popular faces to keep up the Indo-Western fashion charm during the auspicious festival.

Raksha Bandhan 2025 Date and Time in USA

Raksha Bandhan 2025 in the USA falls on August 8. While people in India will observe the festival on August 9, the date falls a day earlier in America due to time zone differences. The Raksha Bandhan 2025 thread ceremony timings, as per Eastern Time in New York, start from 04:18 PM to 10:02 PM.

Raksha Bandhan 2025 Fashion Inspiration For the NRIs

Raksha Bandhan 2025 is here, which means it’s time you zeroed in on your outfit for the day. Traditional wear has always been a big hit. But which one to pick to match your vibe and comfort can often be tricky. Below, take inspiration from these celebrities and popular faces displaying fresh and stylish looks, tailored for the NRIs who want to blend cultural elegance and modern sensibility.

Priyanka Chopra

The conversation around traditional fashion will always be incomplete without our very own desi girl, Priyanka Chopra. The actress’ wardrobe never fails to set the mood. These incredible ensembles by Indian designers worn by PeeCee could be part of your festive fashion collection.

Desi Girl

Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor is the undisputed queen of fashion. The actress’ fashion recreation of a Tarun Tahiliani archival saree is a perfect inspiration for aceing the traditional silhouette in a modern way. She paired the flowy drape with a heavy-embroidered corset blouse – an Indo-Western blend that is a total head-turner.

The OG Queen of Fashion

Natasha Poonawalla

Natasha Poonawalla is fashion’s ‘It’ girl for a reason. The Indian businesswoman’s elite fashion looks are for those who love experimenting. This intricate, multi-coloured phulkari lehenga by designer Manish Malhotra can accurately inspire the high-fashion girl at a Raksha Bandhan party.

Fashion's 'It' Girl

Alia Bhatt

There is nothing like vintage Bollywood glamour in a festive gathering. If you are looking for a simple yet impactful fashion choice, turn to your favourite saree. Alia Bhatt’s blush Tarun Tahiliani saree was a nod to Rekha’s iconic ‘Silsila’ look, a perfect way to keep up with your timeless taste in fashion.

Vintage Glam

Sonam Kapoor

An ethnic suit can solve that last-minute fashion choice. Sonam Kapoor’s mint-toned ethnic suit by designer Punit Balana is a head-turner. But what makes her ethnic look a standout is the set of temporary skin jewels, embellished from chin to chest with motifs of the moon's phases.

Stunner

It’s time to embrace the festive spirit with a stylish twist. Celebrations and festivals hold a special place in the hearts of every Indian, weaving together a tapestry of love, laughter, dance, and delectable treats. For those living away from home, make this Rakhi celebration memorable by displaying your fashion sensibilities. Happy Raksha Bandhan.

