Patna, June 7: Recently, the Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) Bihar released the rejection list for the ongoing Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2025. The recruitment drive under Advertisement No. 01/2025 is for the post of police constable in Bihar. The notification released by Bihar CSBC shared insights into the number of applications rejected and the reasons for the same.

Candidates who have applied for the Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2025 can visit the Bihar CSBC website at csbc.bih.nic.in to download the Bihar Police Constable 2025 application rejection notice. The PDF notice includes the registration number of applicants, the candidate's name and the reason/ remarks reference of the candidates whose applications have been rejected. DDA Recruitment 2025: Delhi Development Authority Releases Notification To Fill 1,383 Vacancies, Registration Process To Start Soon at dda.gov.in; Know Eligibility Criteria and Other Details.

According to the notification, 33,042 applications were rejected or found invalid during the initial screening process for Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2025. The CSBC said that the list of rejections falls into three broad categories and is based on the nature of discrepancies or procedural non-compliance. These include registered but the application form not submitted, application form cancelled by the applicant, and rejection due to gender discrepancies, photo/sign discrepancies or multiple applications.

A total of 10,947 applications were rejected under the registered but the application form not submitted category, 20,940 applications under the application form cancelled by the applicant, and 1,155 in the third category of discrepancies. The rejection summary highlights the importance of the Bihar Police Constable 2025 application process and compliance with the CSBC's instructions.

