Bihar Police Constable Final Result 2026 Declared for 19,838 Posts; Joining Begins From June 20
The Central Selection Board of Constable Recruitment (CSBC) has officially declared the Bihar Police Constable Final Result 2026. A total of 19,838 candidates have been selected for recruitment in Bihar Police and Bihar Special Armed Police (BSAP).
The Central Selection Board of Constable Recruitment (CSBC) has officially declared the Bihar Police Constable Final Result 2026. A total of 19,838 candidates have been selected for recruitment in Bihar Police and Bihar Special Armed Police (BSAP).
This year’s recruitment drive witnessed massive participation, with 17,06,628 candidates applying for the constable posts. Out of them, 13,30,121 candidates appeared for the written examination. Following the written test, 99,690 candidates qualified for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET). Bihar Police Recruitment Protest: Police Lathi-Charge Sub-Inspector, Constable Candidates in Patna; Woman Aspirant Injured (Watch Video).
According to official data, 79,932 candidates participated in the PET round, and finally 19,838 candidates were selected on the basis of merit.
Out of the total selected candidates:
- 16,852 candidates have been selected for Bihar Police
- 2,986 candidates have been selected for Bihar Special Armed Police (BSAP)
Gender-wise selection details include:
- 12,509 male candidates
- 7,312 female candidates
- 17 transgender candidates
The recruitment process also included special reservations, with 332 Home Guards and 190 dependents of freedom fighters securing selection. Bihar Police, Aspirants Clash in Patna During Job Vacancy Protest; Official Swings National Flag on Students.
Category-wise selection figures are as follows:
- General Category: 7,935
- Extremely Backward Class (EBC): 3,571
- Scheduled Caste (SC): 3,174
- Backward Class (BC): 2,381
- Economically Weaker Section (EWS): 1,983
- Backward Class Women (BCW): 595
- Scheduled Tribe (ST): 199
The board has announced that the joining process for selected candidates will begin from June 20, 2026, and continue till July 19, 2026.
Before final appointment, all selected candidates will have to undergo character verification and medical examination as part of the recruitment procedure.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 27, 2026 04:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).