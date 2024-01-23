CUET-UG Exam Results: National Testing Agency Assures Delhi High Court on Uploading Final Answer Key Before Result Declaration

New Delhi, January 23: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has assured the Delhi High Court that in the future the final answer key for the Central University Entrance Test (CUET-UG) exam will be uploaded on its website at least a day before the final declaration of results. Justice C. Hari Shankar was hearing a case involving two pleas filed by a candidate who appeared in the CUET (UG) 2022 examination, seeking direction for NTA to publish the final answer key, reconsider objections raised, and publish a corrected scorecard.
The assurance was provided to the judge, who was also assured that the final answer key would only be accessible through the individual login ID and password of the respective candidate. NTA assured the court that any consideration of objections to the provisional answer key would only be undertaken before the final result of the CUET examination. The court expressed satisfaction with the explanation and directed NTA to scrupulously adhere to these assurances in the future. CUET PG 2024 Exam: Registration for Common University Entrance Test Examination Begins at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in, Know How To Apply
The Additional Solicitor General, Chetan Sharma, representing NTA submitted that the re-examination of answer keys after the final results was undertaken in good faith, especially considering a large number of objections received even aftapers for Free Download Online: Quotes, WhatsApp Messages, Wishes & Sayings To Celebrate Netaji's Birth Anniversary