CUET-UG Exam Results: National Testing Agency Assures Delhi High Court on Uploading Final Answer Key Before Result Declaration

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has assured the Delhi High Court that in the future the final answer key for the Central University Entrance Test (CUET-UG) exam will be uploaded on its website at least a day before the final declaration of results.

News IANS| Jan 23, 2024 04:09 PM IST
CUET-UG Exam Results: National Testing Agency Assures Delhi High Court on Uploading Final Answer Key Before Result Declaration
Delhi High Court (File Photo)

New Delhi, January 23: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has assured the Delhi High Court that in the future the final answer key for the Central University Entrance Test (CUET-UG) exam will be uploaded on its website at least a day before the final declaration of results. Justice C. Hari Shankar was hearing a case involving two pleas filed by a candidate who appeared in the CUET (UG) 2022 examination, seeking direction for NTA to publish the final answer key, reconsider objections raised, and publish a corrected scorecard.

The assurance was provided to the judge, who was also assured that the final answer key would only be accessible through the individual login ID and password of the respective candidate. NTA assured the court that any consideration of objections to the provisional answer key would only be undertaken before the final result of the CUET examination. The court expressed satisfaction with the explanation and directed NTA to scrupulously adhere to these assurances in the future.

    The Additional Solicitor General, Chetan Sharma, representing NTA submitted that the re-examination of answer keys after the final results was undertaken in good faith, especially considering a large number of objections received even after the final result was declared. The court noted that as CUET was conducted for the first time, and due to the magnitude of the exercise, NTA adopted the approach of reconsidering objections in the interest of the students.

    The candidate's plea for a thorough investigation into the re-examination of answer keys and summoning records pertaining to the normalisation of scores was not granted by the court, as it could lead to needless controversy and did not appear that NTA acted in bad faith. The primary prayer for making the final answer key known was deemed satisfied.

