Mumbai, December 27: The National Testing Agency (NTA) began the registration process for the CUET PG 2024 examination on Tuesday, December 26, 2023. Candidates who are interested in applying for the Common University Entrance Test or CUET PG 2024 examination can do so by visiting the official website of CUET PG at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in.

Applicants must note that the last date to apply is January 24, 2024. Once the registration is closed, the correction window will open on January 27 and close on January 29. Besides, the advance city intimation slip is expected to be available by March 4 while the admit card is likely to be released on March 7. BPSC Result 2023 Out: Teacher Recruitment Exam Results Declared on bpsc.bih.nic.in, Know How to Check.

How to Apply for CUET PG 2024:

Visit the official website of CUET PG at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in .

. On the homepage, click on the CUET PG 2024 registration link.

A new page will open.

Register using your details.

Fill out the application form.

Pay the application fees.

Click on submit.

Take a printout for future reference.

The CUET PG 2024 examination will be held from March 11 to March 28, with the answer key likely to be available on April 4. To apply for the CUET PG 2024 exam, the application fees for up to two test papers are Rs 1,200 for the general category, Rs 1,000 for the OBC-NCL/Gen-EWS category, and Rs 900 for SC/ ST and Third gender and Rs 800 for PwBD category candidates. HTET 2023 Exam Result Out at bseh.org.in: Results of Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test Examination Released, Know How To Check Scores.

Candidates can pay the application fee online through Net Banking, Credit Card, Debit Card, or UPI Services. For more details, candidates are advised to check the official website of CUET PG.

