Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment has strongly defended itself in court against the defamation suit filed by IRS officer Sameer Wankhede. The case revolves around the Netflix series The Ba***ds of Bollywood, directed by Aryan Khan, which Wankhede claims mocks him and contains defamatory material. Appearing before the Delhi High Court on Wednesday (November 26), Red Chillies’ counsel, senior advocate Neeraj Kishan Kaul, firmly denied any connection between the web series and the infamous Cordelia cruise drugs case involving Aryan Khan in 2021. ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’ Row: Red Chillies Entertainment Seeks Dismissal of Sameer Wankhede’s Defamation Case in Delhi HC, Says Former NCB Chief Is ‘Already Subject of Public Ridicule’.

Red Chillies Defends Aryan Khan’s Series

Kaul argued that the show is a work of fiction and satire, drawing broad inspiration from the world of Bollywood, not from any specific incident or person. “Can satire and fiction co-exist? There is no law that it cannot. I may be partly inspired by real persons and stories yet there can be disclaimers - no problem with two existing together. Where is the ill-will or malice? This is about a success story in a Bollywood party,” Kaul said in court. He further clarified, “We are not looking at people who are sensitive, hurt is not ground for malice. The series is about 20 different issues. We do not show a documentary on the Cordelia cruise incident. I am inspired by overzealous officers - that is far from saying this is the Cordelia cruise story.”

Context Behind the Case

Back in October 2021, Aryan Khan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) during a raid on the Cordelia Empress cruise ship, led by Sameer Wankhede. Aryan was released after over three weeks in custody and later given a clean chit. The case had drawn massive media attention and public scrutiny. In September 2025, Wankhede filed a defamation case against Aryan Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Red Chillies Entertainment, seeking damages and injunctions against the series. He alleged that one particular scene in The Ba***ds of Bollywood “mocks” him and “contains false, malicious, and defamatory content aimed at damaging his reputation.” ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’ Row: Delhi High Court Summons Red Chillies Entertainment, Netflix in Sameer Wankhede’s Defamation Suit.

Red Chillies Hits Back at Sameer Wankhede

Kaul also took a sharp dig at Wankhede’s public demeanour, stating that the officer had given interviews and spoken freely about the Netflix show after its release. “You cannot say that the person depicting ills in Bollywood cannot show overzealous officers. I cannot be responsible for what other people say… I am fully entitled to depict issues ailing Bollywood. Even if I am to project someone, a public official cannot be that thin-skinned,” Kaul argued. Red Chillies Entertainment maintained that the show is a fictional portrayal of Bollywood’s complexities, not a recreation of real events. The hearing in the Delhi High Court continues, as the battle between the production house and Wankhede unfolds.

