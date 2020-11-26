New Delhi, November 26: The AAP government in Delhi is considering imposing curfew in the national capital in view of the increasing coronavirus (COVID-19) cases. The AAP government informed about this to the Delhi High Court on Thursday. "There is no decision yet on imposing any kind of curfew, but it is under active consideration depending on the COVID-19 situation," the Delhi government informed the high court. With Arvind Kejriwal and Team on War-Footing, Delhi Manages to Curb COVID-19 Third Wave.

The response came on the court's query over plans to impose night or weekend curfews like other cities to contain the spread of coronavirus in Delhi. Earlier today, while hearing a plea by the Association of Healthcare Providers challenging the Delhi government’s decision of reserving 80% ICU beds in 33 private hospitals for COVID-19, the high court described the coronavirus situation in Delhi as "alarming". Delhi COVID-19 Outbreak: Officials to Ensure Home Isolation Norms Strictly Followed; RT-PCR Testing Capacity Raised to 37,000 Per Day.

Yesterday, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued new guidelines for surveillance, containment and caution in the wake of surge in coronavirus cases in few states and Union Territories (UTs), allowing them to impose local restrictions to contain the spread of the pandemic based on need. Delhi is witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases. On Tuesday, Delhi recorded 6,224 new cases and 109 deaths.

Yesterday, 5,246 persons in the national capital were found positive for coronavirus, while 99 others died due to the infection. According to the Delhi government, overall 8,720 persons have died from Covid-19 till now in the national capital.

