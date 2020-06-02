Cyclone Nisarga in Maharashtra: NDRF Teams Deployed in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Palghar And Other Areas

Mumbai, June 2: With the India Meteorological Department on Tuesday issued Severe Cyclonic Storm alert for north Maharashtra and south Gujarat coasts, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) deployed 3 teams in Mumbai while 4 teams are for Raigad. Also, 2 NDRF teams have been deployed each in Palghar, Thane and Ratnagiri and 1 each has been deployed in Sindhudurg and Navi Mumbai.

According to the latest development, the administration has deployed 15 teams of NDRF in various part of the state. Briefing more, the administration said that they have deployed NDRF teams which include -- 3 teams in Mumbai, 4 teams in Raigad, 2 teams each in Palghar, Thane and Ratnagiri & 1 each in Sindhudurg and Navi Mumbai. Cyclone Nisarga Update: IMD Issues Severe Cyclonic Storm Alert for North Maharashtra and South Gujarat Coasts on June 3 Afternoon.

Here's the NDRF deployment details:

15 teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in Maharashtra in wake of #NisargaCyclone — 3 teams in Mumbai, 4 teams in Raigad, 2 teams each in Palghar, Thane and Ratnagiri & 1 each in Sindhudurg and Navi Mumbai. — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2020

Stating about the arrangements, the NDRF Director General Satya Pradhan had said on Monday that 31 teams have been deployed on the coastal areas of both Maharashtra and Gujarat. He had already said that 10 teams have been deployed in Maharashtra, while six have been kept as reserve. While for Gujarat, 11 NDRF teams have been deployed, while one has been kept as reserve.

Here's what Satya Pradhan said:

Apart from this, District Collector of Navsari in Gujarat Ardra Agarwal said, "As per the alert issued by India Meteorological Department, there is possibility that Cyclone Nisarga may hit Navsari area tonight or by morning of 4th June." He added all required measures have been taken. Nisarga Cyclone: Fishermen Return from Sea in Mumbai as Authorities Caution Not to Venture Into Sea, View Pics.

As per India Meteorological Department, depression is likely to intensify further into a Severe Cyclonic Storm and cross Maharashtra coast during June 3 afternoon. Following the advisory issued in view of the impending adverse weather conditions, fishermen have returned from the sea.

Cyclone Nisarga Path Tracker: Expect Wind Speed Of 100 kmph; To Hit Maharashtra, Gujarat On June 3:

Cyclone Nisarga Storm Tracker: IMD Says Cyclone To Cross Maharashtra & Gujarat Coasts On June 3

The weather department has issued warnings of cyclone Nisarga for Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, Raigad, Thane, Mumbai City, Mumbai Suburban and Palghar districts. Also, a red alert warning has been issued for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Dhule, Nandurbar and Nashik districts in view of the cyclonic storm "Nisarga" that is expected to cross north Maharashtra on June 3.