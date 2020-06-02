Nisarga Cyclone: Fishermen Return from Sea in Mumbai as Authorities Caution Not to Venture Into Sea, View Pics

Fishermen Return From Sea in Mumbai (Photo Credits: ANI)

Mumbai, June 2: In view of the impending cyclone Nisarga, fishermen have returned from the sea as they have been cautioned by the authorities not to venture out in the sea. The advisory has been issued in view of the impending adverse weather conditions. The tropical cyclone has intensified and is expected to make landfall on June 3.

Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, Raigad, Thane, Mumbai City, Mumbai Suburban and Palghar districts are on alert following warnings of cyclone Nisarga issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Maharashtra. A red alert warning has been issued for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Dhule, Nandurbar and Nashik districts in view of the cyclonic storm "Nisarga" that is expected to cross north Maharashtra on June 3. As a preventive measure, NDRF has also been kept on alert in Maharashtra and Gujarat.

On Monday, the Union Ministry of Earth Sciences advised the fishermen not to venture into the southeast Arabian Sea during the next 48 hours. Also, it advised the fishermen not to venture into the sea along and off Karnataka-Goa coasts, Maharashtra coast and Gujarat till June 3. Cyclone Nisarga Update: IMD Issues Severe Cyclonic Storm Alert for North Maharashtra and South Gujarat Coasts on June 3 Afternoon.

Fishermen return from the sea:

Mumbai: Fishermen return from the sea as they have been cautioned by the authorities not to venture out at sea, in view of impending adverse weather; Visuals from Mahim Beach. #CycloneNisarga pic.twitter.com/Kw5xR7bSrF — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2020

Cyclone Nisarga Storm Tracker:

India Meteorological Department on Tuesday said that depression over east-central Arabian sea intensified into a deep depression. IMD added further that this depression is likely to intensify further into a Severe Cyclonic Storm and cross Maharashtra coast during June 3 afternoon. The IMD also issued a cyclone alert for north Maharashtra and south Gujarat coasts.