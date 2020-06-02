Cyclone Nisarga Update: IMD Issues Severe Cyclonic Storm Alert for North Maharashtra and South Gujarat Coasts on June 3 Afternoon

Cyclone Nisarga satellite graph. (Photo Credit: IMD)

Mumbai, June 2: With just 24 hours left for the cyclone to land in the coastal areas of Maharashtra and Gujarat, India Meteorological Department on Tuesday said that depression over east-central Arabian sea intensified into deep depression. IMD added further that this depression is likely to intensify further into a Severe Cyclonic Storm and cross Maharashtra coast during June 3 afternoon. The IMD also issued a cyclone alert for north Maharashtra and south Gujarat coasts.

Informing about the latest development, the IMD said, "Depression over east-central Arabian sea intensified into Deep Depression. To intensify further into a Severe Cyclonic Storm and cross Maharashtra coast during 3rd June afternoon. Cyclone Alert for north Maharashtra south Gujarat coasts." Nisarga Cyclone: NDRF on Alert as Cyclonic Storm Intensifies, 16 Teams Deployed in Coastal Maharashtra, 11 Teams in Gujarat.

Earlier, IMD Scientist Naga Ratna said on Tuesday that current depression lies over eastcentral and its adjoining areas of southeast Arabian Sea and system is moving northwards. She added that the depression is 670 km south-southwest of Mumbai and 900 km of south-southwest of Surat.

In view of the impending severe cyclone Nisarga, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been kept on alert in Maharashtra as necessary preventive action. According to a Hindustan Times report, sixteen teams of NDRF, comprising 45 jawans each, are on alert in the state. While 10 teams have been deployed, six are kept on standby.