Cyclone Nisarga Landfall: Flight Operations Suspended at Mumbai's CSI Airport Till 7 PM

Cyclone landfall in Alibaug | (Photo Credits: NDRF)

Mumbai, June 3: Flight operations were suspended at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai due to the rough weather accompanying cyclone 'Nisarga'. All scheduled arrivals and departures were called off by the airport authorities at around 2:45 pm, shortly before the cyclone was expected to make landfall in the city. Catch Live Updates of Cyclone Nisarga Impact in Mumbai, Thane and Other Parts of Maharashtra.

In a statement issued by the CSI Airport, it stated that all incoming and outgoing flights remain suspended till 7 pm today. The decision was taken amid heavy to heavy rainfall and gusty winds of around 80 kmph being witnessed in the city. The situation was feared to further deteriorate by 4 pm.

"Till 19:00 hrs, no take-off or landings would take place at the airport due to Cyclone Nisarga," said the statement issued by CSI Airport in Mumbai.

The cyclone made landfall in Alibaug, located around 95 km south of Mumbai, at 1 pm. The wind speed in Raigad district, at time of landfall, was recorded as 120 kmph, as per reports. The cyclone is drifting towards north of the Arabian Sea, and the main area of cyclonic activity is layered over coastal Maharashtra, said the India Meteorological Department.

"The rear part of the wall cloud region is still over the sea and the landfall process will be completed in one hour. Its current intensity near the centre is 90-100 kmph to 110kmph. It will move northeastwards and weaken into a cyclonic storm during next 6 hrs," the IMD said in its latest update.