Tamil Nadu, November 26: IMD has informed that cyclone Nivar would move northwestwards and weaken further into a cyclonic storm during the next three hours on Thursday. Nivar has brought with it heavy rain and strong winds and forced authorities to declare a public holiday till Thursday, close the Chennai airport and metro services.

Cyclonic storm Nivar made its landfall 30km north of Puducherry and 115 km south of Chennai at around 11.15 pm on November 25. Cyclone Nivar crossed Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coast between 11.30 pm and 2.30 am as a very severe cyclonic storm with an estimated wind speed of 120kmph to 130kmph. Cyclone Nivar Live Tracker Map on Windy: Severe Cyclonic Storm Likely to Cross Tamil Nadu & Puducherry Coasts on November 25, Check Realtime Status Here.

At around 2:30 am on Thursday, the very severe cyclonic storm Nivar weakened and lay as a severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph.

Cyclone Nivar to weaken further into a cyclonic storm during next 3 hours:

#CycloneNivar would move northwestwards and weaken further into a cyclonic storm during next 3 hours: India Meteorological Department (IMD) pic.twitter.com/kX7pXM7xDd — ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2020

According to officials, over one lakh people were evacuated across Tamil Nadu and more than 1,000 people shifted to safer places in Puducherry.

The Indian Navy on Wednesday put ships, aircraft, helicopters, diving, and disaster relief teams on standby. The Indian Army has also deployed eight rescue teams by “Dakhshin Bharat Area”, following requisition by Puducherry civil authorities to undertake rescue operations.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 26, 2020 07:27 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).