The Union Cabinet has approved a 2% increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) for central government employees and pensioners, offering a modest boost to incomes amid rising cost-of-living pressures. The decision, taken on April 18, comes at a time when expectations are building around the upcoming 8th Pay Commission and broader salary revisions. The DA hike is part of the government’s routine mechanism to adjust salaries in line with inflation. Dearness Allowance is revised periodically, typically twice a year—based on changes in the Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (CPI-IW), which reflects cost-of-living trends.

With the latest revision, the allowance is expected to rise to around 60% of basic pay, translating into a small but direct increase in monthly earnings for employees and pensioners. 8th Pay Commission: Salary Hike, Fitment Factor, Pension Boost and Latest Updates Explained.

Officials indicated that the move will benefit millions of central government employees and retirees, with the exact financial impact varying depending on basic salary levels.

Comes Amid Delay and Employee Demands

The announcement follows concerns over a delay in the DA revision for the January 2026 cycle, which is usually declared earlier in the year. Employee groups had been pressing the government for clarity, citing rising inflation and pending arrears. 8th Pay Commission: Minimum Salary May Jump to INR 69,000 as NC-JCM Proposes 3.83 Fitment Factor for Central Govt Employees.

While the 2% increase aligns with expectations based on inflation data, some employee unions have argued that the hike remains limited in the context of broader economic pressures and rising living costs.

Focus Shifts to 8th Pay Commission

The decision also comes against the backdrop of growing demands related to the 8th Pay Commission, which is expected to review salary structures for central government employees.

Employee organisations have proposed significant changes, including a higher minimum basic salary and revised benefit structures, signalling that the DA hike may be seen as an interim measure ahead of larger pay reforms.

The Pay Commission, typically constituted every decade, plays a key role in recommending revisions to salaries, pensions, and allowances across government services.

Background: Role of Dearness Allowance

Dearness Allowance is a cost-of-living adjustment paid to government employees and pensioners to offset the impact of inflation. It is calculated as a percentage of basic pay and revised periodically based on inflation indices.

Although incremental in nature, DA revisions have a cumulative effect on overall compensation and are closely tracked by employees as an indicator of real income adjustments.

Outlook

While the 2% increase provides immediate relief, attention is now shifting to the broader recommendations expected under the 8th Pay Commission. With employee groups continuing to press for structural changes, the current DA hike is likely to be viewed as part of a larger, ongoing discussion on public sector compensation in India.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 18, 2026 02:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).