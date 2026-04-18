The Rajasthan Public Service Commission has officially declared the RPSC RAS Final Result 2026 on April 18 at its official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Exam 2024 can now download the final merit list PDF and check their selection status online.

The result is available in PDF format and includes roll numbers and names of shortlisted candidates along with cutoff details. Candidates are advised to visit rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in to access the direct result link and verify their status.

Dinesh Vishnoi from Barmer has secured Rank 1 with 351.50 marks, emerging as the state topper. As per the commission, a total of 428 candidates have been recommended for State Services, while 668 candidates have been selected for Subordinate Services. UP Board Result 2026 Date: Class 10, 12 Results Likely Between April 25-28, Know Steps To Check Scorecards.

The recruitment process was conducted in multiple stages including Preliminary Examination, Mains Examination, and Interview rounds. The preliminary exam was held on February 2, 2025, followed by the mains on June 17 and 18, 2025. Interviews were conducted in phases from December 2025 to April 2026. CBSE Class 10 Results 2026 Declared: Over 55,000 Score Above 95%, Pass Percentage at 93.70%; Result Available on DigiLocker and UMANG Platforms.

How to Download RPSC RAS Result 2026:

Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Click on “Final Result (After Interview) of Raj. State And Sub. Services Comb. Comp. Exam - 2024” on the homepage

The result PDF will open in a new tab

Download the PDF file

Search your roll number using Ctrl + F

Candidates should regularly check rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in for further updates regarding appointment, document verification, and joining instructions.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 18, 2026 03:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).