New Delhi: A 25-year-old man from Delhi fell victim to a sophisticated "honeytrap" earlier this week, resulting in his kidnapping and the extortion of Rs 7 lakh. The victim, who connected with a woman through a popular dating application, was lured to a meeting point before being abducted by the woman's accomplices. Delhi Police have since arrested three individuals in connection with the crime, highlighting a growing trend of digital dating platforms being used for organized extortion.

The incident began when the victim met a woman on a dating app and agreed to meet her in person. According to police reports, upon arriving at the designated location in Delhi, the man was greeted by the woman but was quickly intercepted by a group of men identified as her partners. The suspects allegedly forced the victim into a vehicle at gunpoint and drove him to an undisclosed location. Honey Trap Gang Busted in Noida: 5 Extort Money From Nearly 24 Men by Threatening To Trap Them in Rape Case After They Search for 'Real Meet Girl' on Google, Arrested (Watch Video).

During his captivity, the kidnappers physically assaulted the victim and threatened him with dire consequences unless a ransom was paid. Under duress, the man was forced to transfer Rs 7 lakh via digital payment methods and bank transfers. The accused also reportedly snatched his mobile phone and other personal belongings before releasing him in an isolated area.

Following the victim’s complaint, the Delhi Police launched an investigation using technical surveillance and digital footprints from the dating application. The probe led to the identification and arrest of three suspects, including the woman who initially initiated contact. Investigations revealed that the group operated as an organized gang, specifically targeting men on dating apps by creating fake or misleading profiles to lure them into vulnerable situations.

The police have recovered a portion of the extorted money and are currently investigating if the gang has targeted other individuals using a similar modus operandi. Officials have urged citizens to exercise extreme caution when meeting individuals from online platforms, advising that such meetings should only take place in crowded, public spaces and that personal financial details should never be shared with strangers. Honey Trap Scandal Rocks Maharashtra: 72 Senior Officials and Former Ministers Involved in Honey Trap, Probe Launched Following Multiple Complaints, Claims Report.

The accused remain in police custody as further legal proceedings continue. This case serves as a stark reminder of the security risks associated with online dating and the necessity for digital vigilance in the national capital.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (News 18), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 29, 2026 06:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).