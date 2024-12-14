The Noida police recently busted a honey trap gang in Uttar Pradesh and arrested five men and women who allegedly trapped customers. It is reported that customers used to contact the girls through several websites, which came up when they typed "real meet girl" on Google. Post this, the gang used to call the customers for a meeting and extort money from them by threatening to trap them in rape cases. The arrested accused have been identified as Anjali Bainsala, Sonia, Lalu Yadav, Ankit Vajpayee and Lalit. It is also reported that the Honey Trap gang has extorted money from nearly two dozen men so far. It is also learned that Lalu-Anjali are the masterminds behind the gang and live together. Fake Call Centre Busted: Noida Police Bust Illegal Call Centre in Sector 63, Arrest 76 People in Email Fraud Scheme.

Honey Trap Gang Busted in Noida

नोएडा, यूपी पुलिस ने हनी ट्रैप वाला गैंग पकड़ा, 5 महिला–पुरुष गिरफ्तार। Google पर "रियल मीट गर्ल" लिखने पर आने वाली कई वेबसाइट के थ्रू कस्टमर इन लड़कियों से कॉन्टैक्ट करते थे। फिर ये मिलने को बुलाती थीं। फिर रेप में फंसाने की धमकी देकर पैसा वसूलती थीं। अंजली बैंसला, सोनिया, लालू… pic.twitter.com/iNcMGFXcC2 — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) December 14, 2024

Men's Helpline Numbers:

Milaap: 9990588768; All India Men Helpline: 9911666498; Men Welfare Trust: 8882498498.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)