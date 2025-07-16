Mumbai, July 16: A politician from Maharashtra has claimed that 72 senior officials and former ministers have been trapped in a honey trap scandal. The political leader made the alleged claim during an informal conversation with reporters during a visit to Nashik. This has led to a stir in Maharashtra's political circles, as all officials and ex-ministers are reportedly said to be from Nashik and other places.

It is also learnt that a woman has filed an official complaint in connection with the case at the Mumbai Naka Police Station in Nashik. According to a report by TV9 Marathi, a senior official from Nashik is implicated in the honey trap racket. However, there is no confirmation whether the videos associated with the incident are genuine evidence of a honey trap. Maharashtra Shocker: Woman Travelling With Man Claiming To Be Her Husband Delivers Baby on Running Bus in Parbhani; Newborn Dies After Being Thrown Out of Vehicle.

The alleged incident first came to light after a complaint was filed in Nashik regarding incidents that occurred in a five-star hotel. The report also suggests that the senior officials and leaders who have been ensnared in a honey trap are from Nashik, Mumbai, and Pune. While the allegations are serious, so far, no officials have come forward and addressed the honey trap claims.

It is also reported that a former office bearer of a prominent political party in Nashik is the mastermind behind the honey trap incident. The scandal became prominent when a senior politician discussed it in public. Multiple complaints, including three with the Thane district police, have been lodged in connection with the incident.

The people who have been implicated in the honey trap scandal also include seven Class One administrative officers, civil servants, and former ministers. The complainants claimed that the leader of the honey trap demanded INR 3 crore from a senior official, which resulted in the officer dying by suicide. Post this, the official's wife lodged a complaint. Maharashtra Shocker: Man Attacks Brother, Sister-in-Law in Broad Daylight With Help of Friends Over Old Dispute in Buldhana, Video Goes Viral.

Meanwhile, the investigation into the matter is being handled with discretion. The report also revealed that ministers implicated in the honey trap hail from North Maharashtra, with their names appearing in the complaints filed so far. The development comes amid the current monsoon session of the Vidhan Sabha.

