Dearness Allowance for Pensioners: Who Can Claim DR, Eligibility Rules and Key Details
In a move to counter the impact of rising inflation on household budgets, the Central Government recently implemented a 2% hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR), raising the component from 58% to 60% of basic pay. The increase, which rolled out under the provisions of the 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC), took effect retroactively from January 1, 2026.
In a move to counter the impact of rising inflation on household budgets, the Central Government recently implemented a 2% hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR), raising the component from 58% to 60% of basic pay. The increase, which rolled out under the provisions of the 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC), took effect retroactively from January 1, 2026. The adjustment benefits approximately 50 lakh active central government employees and around 65 lakh pensioners, including personnel from the railways and armed forces.
Mechanics of the Hike and Impact on Payouts
Dearness Allowance is structured as a specific percentage of a central government employee’s basic salary or a retiree's pension. Reviewed twice a year by the All-India Consumer Price Index (AICPI), adjustments are typically determined in March and October, with retrospective rollouts applied to January and July cycles respectively. 8th Pay Commission Salary Calculator: Check Level 6 Basic Pay and Possible Arrears Under Different Fitment Factors.
The latest 2% increase follows a pattern of gradual adjustments under the 7th CPC framework, which has seen 10 separate hikes since 2021. For individual beneficiaries, the exact monetary impact varies across 18 distinct pay levels, given that the underlying basic pay structures differ significantly. 8th Pay Commission Latest News: Central Government Employees Push for New 'Pension Choice' Flexibility.
Eligibility Rules for Pensioners
For retired central government personnel, the Dearness Relief component applies directly to individual or family pensions. However, the regulatory framework enforces specific conditions regarding eligibility and distribution:
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Re-employment Clause: Pensioners who gain re-employment with the government see their DA/DR suspended during that tenure, with allowances limited strictly to their last drawn pay, subject to specific regulatory exceptions.
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Overseas Residence: If a pensioner resides abroad while being re-employed, the allowance is suspended. Conversely, non-employed pensioners living in foreign jurisdictions continue to receive their regular payouts without disruption.
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Rounding Guidelines: Payout fractions involving 50 paise or more are rounded off to the next higher rupee, while fractions below 50 paise are omitted.
Tax Implications
Unlike certain allowances that enjoy exemptions, Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief are subject to income tax in their entirety for both salaried individuals and pensioners. Income-tax regulations dictate that this component must be declared as a distinct, separate item within a taxpayer’s Income Tax Return (ITR) filings.
Transition to the 8th Pay Commission
As discussions shift toward the upcoming 8th Central Pay Commission, initial projections indicate potential structural adjustments for basic pension payouts. Industry expectations suggest that the current minimum pension floor of INR 9,000 could experience an upward revision to a range between INR 22,500 and INR 25,200. The final figures remain dependent on the specific fitment factor and structural recommendations adopted by the incoming panel.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 31, 2026 04:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).