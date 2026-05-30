Will ATM, UPI PF Withdrawals Affect Your Pension? Labour Ministry Issues Clarification

As the Centre prepares to introduce UPI- and ATM-based provident fund (PF) withdrawals under the proposed EPFO 3.0 framework, many employees are asking one key question: will easier access to PF savings impact their pension benefits? The Labour Ministry has clarified that pension eligibility under the Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS) will remain unaffected, even if members use the new digital withdrawal facility for their EPF balances.

The proposed system, expected to be rolled out in phases by mid-2026, will allow Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) members to withdraw provident fund money instantly through UPI transfers or UPI-enabled ATMs. The move is aimed at making PF withdrawals faster, paperless and more convenient, reducing processing times from days or weeks to just seconds. EPFO 3.0 Explained: Will ATM, UPI PF Withdrawals Affect Your Pension? Here’s What Govt Says.

Will ATM, UPI PF Withdrawals Affect Your Pension?

Addressing concerns over pension eligibility, the Labour Ministry has clarified that the proposed withdrawal facility will apply only to Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) balances and not to pension funds accumulated under EPS.

According to an official notification, “A member can withdraw the accumulation in pension account before completing 10 years of service at any point of time in these 10 years. However, to qualify for a pension at retirement, a member must complete at least 10 years of EPS membership.” EPFO 3.0 UPI Withdrawal: How the New Digital System Could Transform PF Access for Millions of Employees.

The clarification means that withdrawing money from an EPF account through the new ATM or UPI facility will not reset or affect an employee's EPS service record. Members who complete at least 10 years of eligible EPS service will continue to qualify for pension benefits upon retirement.

What is EPFO 3.0?

EPFO 3.0 is a digital modernisation initiative designed to streamline provident fund services and reduce processing delays. The proposed upgrade aims to eliminate physical paperwork and lengthy verification procedures that currently slow down withdrawals and transfers.

The reform is being viewed as one of the most significant changes in the EPFO ecosystem, which manages nearly Rs 28 lakh crore in assets and serves crores of members across India.

How the New Withdrawal System Will Work

Under the proposed framework, members will be able to check their eligible withdrawal balance through the UMANG app, generate a QR code and access their funds through a UPI-enabled ATM or direct UPI transfer.

The Labour Ministry has indicated that members may be allowed to withdraw up to 75% of their EPF balance through the new system. Importantly, pension amounts under EPS cannot be withdrawn using the ATM-based facility.

At present, EPFO members must submit withdrawal claims through the EPFO portal or visit an EPFO office. Claims typically undergo KYC verification and employer approval before processing, a process that often takes between seven and ten days. Withdrawals exceeding Rs 1 lakh may also require manual verification.

Under EPFO 3.0, withdrawals of up to Rs 5 lakh are expected to be settled instantly without employer approval. Members will be able to access funds digitally, reducing paperwork and minimizing delays caused by documentation mismatches.

Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya recently stated that testing of the UPI withdrawal facility has been completed and that the service is expected to be launched soon.

“We have completed the testing of the facility where members can withdraw EPF through the use of the UPI payment gateway. The withdrawn amount will be directly transferred into the bank account of the member,” Mandaviya said.

While the government has not announced an official launch date, the facility is expected to be introduced in phases after the final implementation framework receives approval.

The development comes as India's formal workforce continues to expand. Official data shows that more than 1.29 crore workers were added to payrolls during 2024-25, while the unemployment rate declined to 3.2% in 2023-24 from 6% in 2017-18.

If implemented as planned, EPFO 3.0 could significantly change how employees access their retirement savings by offering instant withdrawals, reduced paperwork and a fully digital experience. However, according to the Labour Ministry's clarification, the convenience of ATM and UPI-based PF withdrawals will not affect pension eligibility under the EPS framework.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 30, 2026 03:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).