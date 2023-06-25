New Delhi, June 25: A delivery agent was allegedly robbed of Rs 2 lakh at gunpoint by bike-borne miscreants in the New Delhi area. A senior police officer said that Patel Sajan Kumar, working as a delivery agent at Omiya Enterprises, Chandni Chowk, came to the Tilak Marg police station and submitted a written complaint in this matter. Saakshi Ahuja Death: Delhi Police Lodges FIR Following Tragic Death of Woman Due to Electric Current at New Delhi Railway Station.

CCTV Video: Delivery Boy Rob at Gunpoint on Ring Road.

#WATCH | A delivery agent and his associate were robbed at gunpoint of Rs 1.5 to Rs 2 lakh cash by a group of unknown assailants inside the Pragati Maidan Tunnel on June 24. Police registered a case and efforts are being made to apprehend the criminals: Delhi Police (CCTV… pic.twitter.com/WchQo2lXSj — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2023

Kumar told the police that he along with his friend Jigar Patel was going to Gurugram to deliver a bag of cash. "They hired an Ola cab from Lal Qila. When the cab entered a tunnel on the Ring Road, four persons on two motorcycles intercepted the car and robbed the bag containing Rs 2 lakh at gunpoint," the police said. Delhi Car Accident: Speeding Lamborghini Hits Auto-Rickshaw in CR Park Area Leaving Two Injured; Son of Businessman Arrested.

The officer said that based on the complaint, the police have lodged an FIR under Sections 397 and 34 of the IPC. A team has been formed to apprehend the criminals.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 25, 2023 11:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).