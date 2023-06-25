New Delhi, June 25: In a tragic incident, a woman died after she came in contact with an electric wire amid rain at the New Delhi Railway Station on Sunday.

Confirming the incident, the police said the incident took place around 5 a.m. amid heavy rain. The deceased has been identified as Saakshi Ahuja, who came to the station with her family to board a train to Chandigarh. Delhi Shocker: Woman Electrocuted to Death at New Delhi Railway Station After Coming in Contact With Live Wire Due to Incessant Rain (See Pics and Video).

"She died due to electric current running through the waterlogged tracks caused by heavy rainfall. The power lines were submerged in water, and there was an electric current running through them. The woman came in contact with it and lost her life," the police said.

A senior police officer said that they got a PCR call in this respect early on Sunday morning. The caller informed the police that a woman had got electrocuted near Exit-1 of the NDRS.

"A police team reached the spot and found the woman in an unconscious state. She was rushed to the Lady Hardinge Medical College where she was declared brought dead," the officer said. Uttar Pradesh: Minor Girl Electrocuted to Death After Power Cable Falls On Her in Bareilly.

The police said that Saakshi Ahuja's sister Madhvi Chopra filed a complaint in this regard against the concerned authority for negligence. Based on her complaint, the police have lodged an FIR under Sections 287 and 304-A of the IPC.

"The forensic team has inspected the spot and further investigation is underway," the police said. The deceased is survived by two children, a son (7) and a daughter (5). The family, including Saakshi's parents, sister and brother, was headed to Kasauli via Chandigarh for vacation.

Deepak Kumar, CPRO, Northern Railway, said that as per initial investigation, it appears that the accident occurred due to waterlogging caused by heavy rainfall, leading to electrical current flow.

"It seems that there was a leakage of current from the cable due to insulation failure. There is no indication of any deficiency in the railway system. Efforts are being made to ensure that such an incident does not occur in the future. A safety drive has been initiated to prevent recurrence of such accidents," Kumar said.

