Delhi Budget 2020: Ayushman Bharat Yojana to Be Implemented in National Capital, Says Manish Sisodia

New Delhi, March 23: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi will implement the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Yojana (PMJAY) in the national capital. The announcement was made by State Finance Minister and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia during the Delhi Budget 2020-21 on Monday. The Ayushman Bharat Yojana is a flagship scheme of Government of India, to help Indians who are in need of healthcare facilities.

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak in India, the budget session has been curtailed from five days to one day. Sisodia, who presented his sixth budget, said that Delhi government will provide Rs 7,704 crore for the health sector in the next financial year. The budget of Delhi government was 60 thousand crores for the year 2019-20.

The Ayushman Bharat Yojana adopts a continuum of care approach, comprising of two inter-related components, which are -Health and Wellness Centres (HWCs) and Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY). On September 23, 2018, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced this health insurance scheme to cover about 50 crore citizens in India. Delhi Under Lockdown From March 23 Till March 31 Amid Coronavirus Outbreak.

Of the two, Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY is the largest health assurance scheme in the world which aims at providing a health cover of Rs. 5 lakhs per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalization to over 10.74 crores poor and vulnerable families (approximately 50 crore beneficiaries) that form the bottom 40% of the Indian population.

The Scheme was launched by the government after recommendations by the National Health Policy 2017, to achieve the vision of Universal Health Coverage (UHC). This initiative has been designed to meet Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and its underlining commitment, which is to "leave no one behind."