Patna, October 18: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday announced its third list of 28 candidates for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, further intensifying its preparations for the high-stakes contest. The third list includes Shashi Bhushan Tiwari from Lauriya, Arjun Kumar Sinha from Bettiah, Gaysaudin Samaini from Sugauli, and Ranjan Kumar from Samastipur, among others.

Earlier on Tuesday, AAP had released its second list comprising 48 candidates. As per that list, Prem Prapt Singh has been fielded from Chapra, Rajendra Prasad Singh from Lalganj, Aditya Lal from Purnia, and Inderjeet Jyotikar from Hathua. The party's first list had included 11 candidates. Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: BJP Releases Second List of 12 Candidates for Vidhan Sabha Polls; Maithili Thakur and IPS Anand Mishra Get Tickets.

AAP Releases 3rd List of 28 Candidates

Meanwhile, CPI(ML), a constituent of the Mahagathbandhan alliance, also announced the names of 20 candidates on Saturday. Earlier, on October 16, the Janata Dal (United) issued its second list of 44 candidates, featuring several prominent leaders, sitting MLAs, and young faces from varied professional and social backgrounds, reflecting the party's effort to balance experience with new energy.

With the release of this second list, JD(U) has intensified its election campaign across the state. In its statement, the party congratulated all its candidates and said that the list was prepared with the aim of promoting inclusive development under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. ‘Quitting Politics Now’: LJP(Ram Vilas) Leader Abhay Kumar Singh Cries Inconsolably After Being Denied Ticket From Morwa for Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 (Video).

Among the key names in the JD(U) list are Dhirendra Pratap Singh alias Rinku Singh from Valmikinagar, Leshi Singh from Dhamdaha, Jayant Raj from Amarpur, Mahabali Singh from Karakat, and Sumit Kumar Singh from Chakai. Other notable candidates include Samridh Verma (Sikta), Shweta Gupta (Sheohar), Pankaj Mishra (Runnisaidpur), Sudhanshu Shekhar (Harlakhi), Meena Kamat (Babubarhi), Sheela Mandal (Phulparas), Satish Sah (Laukaha), Aniruddh Prasad Yadav (Nirmali), Vijendra Prasad Yadav (Supaul), Bulo Mandal (Gopalpur), Lalit Narayan Mandal (Sultanganj), Manorama Devi (Belaganj), Chetan Anand (Navinagar), and Vibha Devi (Nawada). Bihar is set to go to the polls in two phases on November 6 and 11, with the results scheduled to be declared on November 14. The last date for filing nominations for the first phase is October 17.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of AAP). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 18, 2025 10:25 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).