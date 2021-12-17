Delhi, December 17: A Delhi Police team on Thursday rescued a 25-year-old woman in Burari who was allegedly threatening to commit suicide on an Instagram Live video. The woman told police that she was depressed due to her lifestyle according to a report in The Indian Express.

According to police, the woman, whose husband is a central government employee, consumed sanitiser and was threatening to end life while, she was recording herself on Instagram Live. Police received information about the video from its Cyber Cell at 9.55pm. Kanpur: Kidnapped 16-Year-Old Girl Uses GPS to Save Herself

Deputy commissioner of police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said a team went to Burari while calling the woman constantly to distract her. Another cellphone was used to trace her location, which was changing frequently.

"Our team posed as locals, and called and told her that our car was stuck near her house and we need help to take a pregnant woman to hospital. This distracted her. She came near her house and started looking for us. Around 10.02pm, we found her walking on the street,” Kalsi said. The police immediately contacted her husband and her brother and she was sent for counselling. Haryana Shocker: Man Assaulted with Hammer, Iron Rods in Faridabad Over Old Enmity; Two Held

Police also saved a 32-year-old man's life who had gone missing and left behind a letter saying he was soon going to end his life as he was frustrated with his wife and mother-in-law. He later told police that he was having regular fights with his wife as she and her mother would taunt him over his finances.

