New Delhi, June 11: A massive fire broke out at chemical godown at Swaroop Nagar area of Delhi. According to reports, 16 fire tenders have reached the spot and operation is underway to douse the blaze. However, the exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. The fire broke out at around 7:40 pm. Swaroop Nagar is part of North West Delhi.

Panic gripped the people of the area as thick envelope engulfed the area. Senior officials have also reportedly rushed to the area to take stock of the situation. Till now there are no reports of any injuries or collateral damage due to the blaze. More details are still awaited. Fire Breaks Out at Army Canteen in Delhi Cantonment, 8 Fire Tenders Rush to The Spot.

Earlier this month, a fire also broke out at Nirman Bhawan in the national capital. Following the incident, the administration acted swiftly and control the fire. No casualty was reported in the blaze.

